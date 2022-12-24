ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Director Mustan gifts a ‘Baazigar’ costume to ‘Indian Idol 13’ contestant

Ace director Mustan Alibhai Burmawalla of Abbas-Mustan fame gifted a ‘Baazigar’ costume to the ‘Indian Idol 13’ contestant Shivam Singh after his rendition of the track ‘Be Intehaan’ from ‘Race 2’ originally sung by Atif Aslam and Sunidhi Chauhan.

He said: “Bohot achcha, bohot kamaal ka laga mujhe aapka performance.(Very good, I really liked your performance.)”

Pointing at Shivam’s sad expression, he joked: “Why are you sad? Is it because there is no actress with you? Mere ghar se mujhe logon ne bola hai (people in my family have told me) that you dance very well and that I must see your performance. But how will you dance now? There is no actress here.”

Host Aditya Narayan requested Bidipta to perform with Shivam. Mustan added: “Today we will see Shah Rukh Khan in Shivam.”

Himesh Reshammiya also requested Shivam to deliver the iconic dialogue from the film ‘Baazigar’.

Bollywood directors and brothers Abbas Alibhai Burmawalla and Mustan Alibhai Burmawalla are coming for ‘Celebrating Abbas-Mustan’ special episode on the singing reality show.

‘Indian Idol 13’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

