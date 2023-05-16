ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Director of Hindi adaptation of ‘The Night Manager’ is a fan of Iron Man

NewsWire
0
0

Director Sandeep Modi, who has gone behind the camera for Hindi adaptation of ‘The Night Manager’, spoke about his favourite Superheros and shared his view on Iron Man.

He said: “Love Iron man! Simple reason, he came through when it was fashionable for superheroes to be bogged down by the idea of having superpowers. The responsibility was great but it felt like a curse to be one. But with Iron Man, here was a super hero who was unabashed and didn’t mind for once enjoying his powers.”

The director likes ‘Ant-Man’ too “as he again breaks the mould.”

Modi said: “The fact that he cares for his daughter and does everything just to keep her safe and happy is a beautiful feeling, and makes him a superhero one can connect with. Love Paul rudds portrayal of the superhero!”

“From friends to other comedies to now, such a joy to see him on screen! And then Michelle peiffer! From seeing her in grease to scar face, she is an icon! Can’t wait to see her take one of these iconic franchises ahead!”

20230516-161803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kiccha Sudeep wraps up dubbing for ‘Vikrant Rona’ in English

    Revathi-starrer ‘Aye Zindagi’ goes tax-free in Rajasthan

    Ram Charan teaches Anand Mahindra hookstep of ‘Naatu Naatu’

    Ranbir calls ‘Highway’ Alia’s best, became a fan of hers after...