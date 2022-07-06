Acclaimed and popular filmmaker Quentin Tarantino and his wife Danielle have become parents for the second time on Saturday, July 2, when they welcomed a baby girl.

The couple are already parents to a 2-year-old son called Leo. In a statement issued, it stated, “Daniella and Quentin Tarantino are happy to announce that Daniella gave birth to their baby girl on July 2, 2022, a little sister to Leo, their first child.”

Quentin Tarantino (59) and his model wife, Danielle (38) had announced in February 2022 that they were expecting a baby for the second time.

Tarantino and Danielle started dating each other after a brief meeting in 2009 when Tarantino was promoting his movie, ‘Inglorious Basterds’. The two dated each other for several years before getting engaged in June 2017 and then tying the knot in November 2018.

They welcomed their first child, Leo in February 2020.

Quentin Tarantino is world famous for his cult classic movies like ‘Pulp Fiction’, ‘Kill Bill’ Volume 1 and 2, ‘Django Unchained’, ‘Reservoir Dogs’ and more. His perspective of cinema and his talent for showcasing graphic cinema with blood and gore is unmatched and there are dedicated fans who adore his brand of cinema over everyone else’s. Rarely does he tell a linear tale and his movies end up having a cult following.

By his own admission, Quentin Tarantino has admitted that he has a 10-film goal and there is some confusion as to whether his ‘Once Upon A Time in Hollywood’ was his ninth or his tenth movie.