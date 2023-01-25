ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Director Ram Alladi drops new posters of his upcoming period drama series ‘Panne’

NewsWire
0
0

Director and screenwriter Ram Alladi, who earlier released the teaser of his upcoming political fiction drama ‘Panne’, has dropped new posters of the series.

The latest period feature film from the director, writer and cinematographer was filmed on location in Hyderabad and Telangana’s second largest city, Warangal.

The film is a female-oriented patriotic and political drama based on post-independence era.

‘Panne’ is a story which starts from the border, politically layered by the shadow of the religion by British rule where many villages were burnt into ashes by fanatics. From the embers of those ashes there were few pages that took birth, to narrate the tales of independence.

“‘Panne’, also known as ‘Pages’, seeks to take viewers to the heart of the social and personal identity based on individual’s way of life which revolves to identify the juxtaposition of social freedom versus individual freedom, captured and delivered through the lens of one woman’s life following the dawn of her grandfather’s empire,” Alladi said.

Starring emerging Indian talents Kalpana Tiwari, Pankaj Munshi, Anand Rangarajan, Vijaya Posala, Silpa Das, Prasad Kamalanabha and Sam Mukherjeerjee, ‘Panne’ was filmed in English, Hindi, Bengali, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

20230125-160603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna reveals his food secret: ‘I eat like...

    Rajit Dev: Grateful for all the opportunities I got in 2021

    Character in ‘Chutzpah’ taught Gautam Mehra how social media stars work

    TRPs look good for ‘Bigg Boss Telugu 5’ grand finale