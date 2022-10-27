ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Director Ramani ‘knew’ I was the perfect fit, says Mahat Raghavendra on B’wood debut with ‘Double XL’

NewsWire
0
0

Mahat Raghavendra who is known for his Tamil films like ‘Manikantha’, ‘Jilla’ among others, is set for his Bollywood debut with ‘Double XL’ alongside Huma Qureshi, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal. Looking back, Mahat recalls how he landed the role within a few minutes of his first meeting with director Satramm Ramani.

“I was waiting in the room and I saw Satramm walk in. It was the first time we were seeing each other face to face. I got up to greet him and he immediately said ‘You’re Srikanth’ and I was like no, I’m Mahat Raghavendra. Satramm just laughed and said ‘No, no you’re perfect for playing Srikanth Srivardhan’. That’s how our first meeting went. I am grateful to the producers for giving me such a fantastic role as my Bollywood debut and Sonakshi, Huma and Zaheer were absolutely amazing to work along with! It has surely been an enriching experiences,” Mahat said.

The incident shows Mahat Raghavendra was apt to play the character of Srikanth Srivardhan.

‘Double XL’ is releasing on November 4, starring Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi, Zaheer Iqbal, and Mahat Raghavendra. It is a slice-of-life comedy that gives the message of how our size shouldn’t determine our ambitions.

The film is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, Wakaoo Films & Mudassar Aziz in association with T-Series Films.

20221027-174004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Taapsee Pannu announces summer, shares ‘Shabaash Mithu’ pic

    PGA Awards: ‘CODA,’ ‘Succession’ win top honours

    Sanya Malhotra flaunts a few throwback moves

    Jay Zaveri on his ‘Appnapan’ character: I did not like Shanky...