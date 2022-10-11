ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Director Ram’s film with Nivin Pauly titled ‘Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai’

NewsWire
0
0

The makers of director Ram’s eagerly-awaited Tamil film, featuring actors Nivin Pauly, Soori and Anjali in the lead, on Tuesday announced the title of the film as ‘Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai’.

The title was announced on Tuesday to coincide with the birthdays of both director Ram and actor Nivin Pauly.

Actor Soori, who plays one of the leads in the film and who was one of those who released the motion poster that contained the title, tweeted, “Wishing dearest brothers Nivin Pauly and Director Ram a Happy Birthday! Here is the official Title Announcement video of my next film, produced by Suresh Kamatchi and starring Nivin, Anjali.”

The title motion poster has a tagline that says, “When you fall in love, not just your heart, everything including your body and soul will fly.”

One of Tamil cinema’s most respected directors, Ram started work on the film in Rameshwaram’s Dhanushkodi last year and completed shooting in April this year.

The film has visuals by cinematographer Ekhambharam and music by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

20221011-164804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Pushpa’ teaser to showcase Allu Arjun’s ‘mass’ image

    Akshay Kumar: I am to blame for my films not working

    Kriti Sanon joins team ‘Ganapath’ in the UK

    ‘The Boys’ actor Antony Starr arrested in Spain for alleged assault