ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Director says ‘Veeran’ touches on the fine line between superstition and faith

NewsWire
0
0

Ark Saravanan, the writer and director of the Tamil fantasy-action streaming film, ‘Veeran’, has said that the film touches upon the fine line between superstition and faith. ‘Veeran’ stars Hiphop Tamizha Adhi, Chella, Munishkanth, Vinay Rai, Athira Raj, Kaali Venkat, and Sassi Selvaraj in pivotal roles.

It follows the story of Kumara, a young boy from Veeranur village, who on a fateful day, is struck by lightning that puts him in a coma. Seeking better treatment for Kumara, his father decides to send him abroad.

But years later, upon his return, Kumara realises that he has gained superpowers which he must now hone to protect his village from an evil corporation and their menacing technology that could endanger innocent lives. The basic premise of the story looks similar to that of the Tovino Thomas-starrer ‘Minnal Murali’

Talking about the film, Ark Saravanan shared: “A family entertainer, ‘Veeran’ gives Tamil cinema its first superhero from rural Tamil Nadu, making it a first for Kollywood. With elements of fantasy, action, drama, and comedy, the film also touches upon the fine line between superstition and faith, making it a very intriguing and entertaining watch for audiences of all ages.”

The film is headed for a digital premiere on 30 June.

Actor-musician Hiphop Tamizha Adhi said: “As kids, we all dreamed of becoming superheroes, and as an actor, I have longed to play the role of one. When I read the story and script, delving further into the character, I was convinced that Veeran is the superhero I was always meant to play.”

20230624-123004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Raju Shrestha happy to relate with GenZ through ‘Ziddi Dil Maane...

    ‘Ramarao On Duty’ teaser depicts Ravi Teja as a powerful, ambidextrous...

    Kajol wants calorie refund!

    For Apeksha Porwal, ‘Undekhi’ has been a turning point in career