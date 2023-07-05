The upcoming Kajol starring court-room drama series ‘Trial – Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha’, which is a gritty drama full of tension, suspense and a whirlwind of emotional complexities, incorporates social themes in its narrative, revealed director Suparn S Varma.

Elaborating on the point, Suparn said, “The interesting element of ‘The Trial – Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha’ is that we got to incorporate a lot of societal themes into the show because at the end of the day – whatever is happening around us, result in crime or lawsuits, or something legal.”

The show focuses on the character of Noyonika Sengupta, who is forced to return to the law world after 13 years after her husband’s imprisonment in order to support her family.

Noyonika has to move forward with a steely resolve as she navigates through the many curveballs life throws at her as she braces the storm she is thrown into which will bind her and her family together.

Speaking of how he incorporated these elements in the show, Varma added, “We have kind of played with the idea of it playing out in Noyonika’s life (in Kajol’s character) or around her colleagues, and translating that as well as to what’s happening in society, with the legal cases that she has to grapple out of which some reflect with what’s happening in her life.”

He further mentioned, “There is political intrigue in the show but it’s more done in a way with characters’ ambitions, who are out there thinking about themselves selfishly and wanting to achieve it all. These are aspects that have come in and woven into the legal drama that takes place in the show as well.”

The show stars Padma Shri awardee Kajol as Noyonika Sengupta along with Sheeba Chaddha, Jisshu Sengupta, Alyy Khan, Kubbra Sait and Gaurav Pandey in key roles.

Produced by Banijay Asia, ‘The Trial – Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha’ will premiere on July 14 and will stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

