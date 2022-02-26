ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

Director Venkat Prabhu’s ‘Manmadha Leelai’ to release on April 1

By NewsWire
0
0

Director Venkat Prabhu’s upcoming adult comedy, ‘Manmadha Leelai’, which features actors Ashok Selvan, Smruthi Venkat, Riya Suman and Samyuktha Hegde in the lead, is to hit screens on April 1.

The film, which was shot during a gap while filming ‘Maanaadu’, has the tagline ‘A Venkat Prabhu Quickie’. Expectations from this film are high because Venkat Prabhu has just delivered a blockbuster in Simbu’s ‘Maanaadu’.

One other reason the film has raised expectations is because the film’s music has been scored by director Venkat Prabhu’s brother, Premgi Amaren.

Produced by T. Muruganantham for Rockfort Entertainment and Venkat Prabhu’s Black Ticket company, the film has Thamizh A. Azhagan as its director of Photography and Venkat Rajen as its editor.

20220226-125802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com
Website: www.canindia.com
MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.