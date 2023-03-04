INDIASPORTS

Directorate of Education, Delhi Govt to conduct International Women’s Day Cyclothon

NewsWire
0
0

In pursuit of growing awareness for gender parity and a healthy lifestyle, the Directorate of Education, Government of NCT of Delhi will organise a 11km Cyclothon in the national capital on Sunday to mark the occasion of International Women’s Day.

The event will be conducted in partnership with the United Nations in India, United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), and the UN Environment Programme (UNEP).

Talking about the Cyclothon, Himanshu Gupta, Director, Directorate of Education – Govt of NCT of Delhi said, “There has been no greater struggle than women’s fight for gender parity in our country and therefore we have decided to organize a cyclothon to promote unity of genders in Delhi.”

“Our city has always championed the cause for equality and environment sustainability, and we feel that this event will further enhance our continued effort to promote this unity and healthy lifestyles.”

Shombi Sharp, UN Resident Coordinator, India said, “We thank the Government of Delhi for organizing this wonderful event ahead of International Women’s Day, bringing gender equality, mobility, and environmental sustainability all together.”

“Cycling and other sports can be an important means of breaking down gender stereotypes, while improving confidence and health, especially for marginalised communities. And sustainable mobility, when accessible for people with disabilities and all genders, is key to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.”

20230304-095004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    T’gana directs pvt hospitals to install oxygen plants

    UP Congress to have separate manifesto for women

    Mixed bag of weather for India in June

    Kerala passenger fined for not wearing mask on Chennai flight