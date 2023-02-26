Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday termed the arrest of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia “dirty politics”.

Reacting to the development, Kejriwal tweeted: “Manish is innocent. His arrest is dirty politics. There is a lot of anger among the people due to the arrest of Manish. Everyone is watching”.

In the same tweet, he said that people understand everything. “People will respond to this. This will boost our spirits further. Our struggle will get stronger”, he said.

The Aam Admi Party condemned Sisodia’s arrest calling it a conspiracy to stop Kejriwal’s revolution. The BJP has targeted the Deputy Chief Minister and got him arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in a false case, it said.

Several AAP leaders hit out at the BJP condemning its actions.

