INDIALIFESTYLE

Disability rights group to open special physio centres in all TN districts

NewsWire
0
0

‘December 3 movement’, a Disability rights movement of Tamil Nadu is planning to open physiotherapy rehabilitation centres in all districts of the state.

This was announced by Deepak Nathan, founder president of December 3 Movement after the inauguration of a physiotherapy rehabilitation centre for the disabled at Perambakkam in Chennai. The movement plans to open more rehabilitation centres as many people with disabilities (PWd) are not able to afford quality treatment.

The December 3 Movement has opened the rehabilitation centre in association with Bee Health Studio, which is a physiotherapy studio,

The founder of the Bee Health Studio, Sivabalan while speaking to the media persons in Chennai said that many people with disability need physiotherapy as well as pain relief management.

He also said that in addition to this life long physiotherapy is necessary for the people suffering from muscular dystrophy, Spinal cord injury and cerebral palsy rehabilitation.

In addition to this, the centres would also provide pain relief treatment for people affected by polio.

20220909-102801

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Gang of vehicle thieves busted in Delhi, 4 arrested

    It’s acceptance of Kejriwal’s governance model: AAP on Punjab trends

    Modi govt committed to protect Adivasis’ rights: Minister

    Amethi gets new cement plant