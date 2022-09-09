‘December 3 movement’, a Disability rights movement of Tamil Nadu is planning to open physiotherapy rehabilitation centres in all districts of the state.

This was announced by Deepak Nathan, founder president of December 3 Movement after the inauguration of a physiotherapy rehabilitation centre for the disabled at Perambakkam in Chennai. The movement plans to open more rehabilitation centres as many people with disabilities (PWd) are not able to afford quality treatment.

The December 3 Movement has opened the rehabilitation centre in association with Bee Health Studio, which is a physiotherapy studio,

The founder of the Bee Health Studio, Sivabalan while speaking to the media persons in Chennai said that many people with disability need physiotherapy as well as pain relief management.

He also said that in addition to this life long physiotherapy is necessary for the people suffering from muscular dystrophy, Spinal cord injury and cerebral palsy rehabilitation.

In addition to this, the centres would also provide pain relief treatment for people affected by polio.

