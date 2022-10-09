HEALTHLIFESTYLE

Disabled Americans face discrimination when seeking care: Survey

NewsWire
0
0

Over 30 years since the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), some doctors harbour biases toward people with disabilities, and even actively avoid accepting them as patients, a new study has found.

In focus group discussions with about two dozen US doctors, researchers found that many said they lacked the knowledge and skill to care for patients with disabilities. Even basic physical accommodations, like accessible buildings and medical equipment, were an issue.

While some doctors said they did the best they could, others expressed negative attitudes, saying that patients with disabilities were “entitled”, or that providing care to them was a burden, said US News & World Report in its report of the study.

Additionally, those surveyed insisted that this is a systemic problem, as medical school and post-graduate training do not prepare doctors for meeting the needs of patients with disabilities.

Another broad problem is insurance reimbursement, which does not factor in the longer appointments that are often necessary for patients with more complex needs, according to the findings published in the October issue of the journal Health Affairs.

20221009-094403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Maha: Covid cases scale new 46K peak, tally crosses 7 mn

    Mongolia adds 52 new Covid-19 cases, 2,638 in total

    Patna hospitals face oxygen cylinder shortage amid Covid surge

    44 cholera deaths reported in Cameroon