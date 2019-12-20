Disagreements emerge on anti-CAA protest at Shaheen Bagh

New Delhi, Jan 2 (IANS) Signs of disagreements have started coming to the fore in the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests at Shaheen Bagh here, as a core protest organiser withdrew from the agitation and the local Resident Welfare Association sought police action to remove protesters from the colony.

JNU scholar Sharjeel Imam, one of the key organisers and volunteers at the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act, who has been at the protest at Shaheen Bagh from day one announced, through a Facebook post, that the protest is being withdrawn.

“We have called off the Shaheen Bagh road blockade today to avoid the impending violence from party goons and to avoid politicisation of the stage by parties. Police was probably asked not to intervene because BJP intends to intervene themselves,” said Imam, who is pursuing his PhD at JNU.

Interestingly, two days ago, as per media reports, he said the protesters will continue their sit-in, and any decision on moving the protest to a different place will be taken after January 1.

It appears that disagreement has crept between the organisers and the protesters at the protest site. Women protesters are likely to go ahead with the scheduled protests, which have continued for close to three weeks.

Imam also said that the protesters are planning to move into phase 2, and work on a flash mob strategy used by Hong Kong, and spread this across cities. He insisted that people should stop sending any assistance at this stage, to the protest which has been hijacked by political parties, and “cash hungry gangs who do not care about riots and its implications for the community”.

Meanwhile, the Resident Welfare Association of Shaheen Bagh has written to the SHO of the local police station seeking his intervention to remove protesters and resolve traffic blockade essential to maintain law and order in the area.

“We request the police to clear the road, and help colony residents to get rid of the protesters, which has led to defamation of the locals,” the RWA in the letter.

