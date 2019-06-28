Disappointing and inflationary budget: Kamal Nath

Bhopal, July 5 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Friday termed Budget 2019-20, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, as “disappointing and inflationary”.

“People are feeling cheated with this disappointing and inflationary budget, which has nothing for the common man, except for long-term dreams like home and electricity for all by 2022-2024,” said Kamal Nath.

“The budget has increased the prices of petrol and diesel instead of curbing them. There is no relief for the middle class in income tax. Neither does the budget say anything about increasing farmers income, nor about giving them any relief from loans.

Basically, the budget falls short of the expectations of the farmers, villages, poor, youth and women. It will only slow down the speed of development of the country. It has no connection with ‘acche din’,” he said.

–IANS

hindi/rtp