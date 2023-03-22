In order to test the preparedness of disaster management in the event of an earthquake, a multi-state mega mock drill will be held at five places in Gurugram on March 24.

The mega mock drill will also be organized in four districts of Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Haryana on March 24 for a review of disaster management during an earthquake.A

In Haryana, this mock drill will be organized in Gurugram, Faridabad, Jhajjar and Sonipat districts, officials said on Wednesday.

Under the chairmanship of RC Bidhan, Divisional Commissioner, Gurugram, a meeting for a mock drill was also organized in Gurugram on Wednesday.

Addressing the meeting, Divisional Commissioner RC Bidhan said that a mock drill is very important for better handling any kind of natural calamity.

The Divisional Commissioner stressed the response, rescue and rehabilitation preparedness plan and strategy to minimize loss and damage to life and property during high-intensity earthquakes and other disasters.A

He said a strong communication plan between the departments should be worked on during this period.A

In which the relevant departments need to maintain satellite phones and wireless communication equipment used for quick response, search and rescue, he said.

District Disaster Management Authority Chairman and DC Nishant Kumar Yadav informed that this mock drill will be conducted on March 24 morning in four districts of Haryana, namely Gurugram, Jhajjar, Faridabad and Sonepat, including the districts identified by the National Disaster Management Authority in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. Additional Deputy Commissioner Vishram Kumar Meena has been put in overall charge of this mock drill.

“Five places have been identified in Gurugram for mock drill. Government Senior Secondary School Sector 4 and 7, Civil Hospital Sector 10, Mini Secretariat, Hero MotoCorp and RD City have been selected. One Incident Commander has been appointed at all these places. Whereas, during this entire mock drill, a staging area will be made at Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Sector 38, to conduct rescue and relief operations,” Meena said.

20230322-201802