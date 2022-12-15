In a new initiative, the UP State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) will sell an old bus to Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) so that the bus can be used to conduct smart classes for children who have been rescued from beggary.

The UPSRTC will sell the discarded bus at a reserved price (approximately 12 per cent of original cost) to the LMC.

The UPSRTC will repair and refurbish the bus before handing it over to the LMC. The bus will serve as a classroom for sorts for the children.

UPSRTC has also fixed criteria to discard a bus. The bus should be at least ten years old and must have operated for over 11 lakh kms.

Its depreciated value is also taken into consideration before it is auctioned.

The board also decided to get private buses operated on contractual basis.

