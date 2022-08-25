Outgoing Chief Justice of India (CJI) N.V. Ramana on Thursday said he has discharged his duties as Chief Justice in whatever possible way, saying almost every name for the appointment as Delhi High Court judges has been cleared.

“I think now, almost everything has been cleared except one or two names. I hope the government will clear those names also,” he said at a Delhi High Court Bar Association-organised farewell event on the eve of his superannuation.

“I hope that I stood up to the expectation which you expected from me. I discharged my duties as Chief Justice in whatever possible way. I have taken up two issues, all of you know, the infrastructure and the appointment of judges,” he said.

Expressing happiness over the support he got from every member of the bar, the CJI said: “Every member of the Bar, especially in Delhi, stood in solidarity and passed a resolution supporting me. I am extremely proud and happy to have such support.”

He also said that he learned a lot from the Registry, including listing of matters, preparation of roster and allotment of cases at the Delhi High Court.

“Delhi High Court has peculiar features and specialty. It is located in the capital. The amount of litigation, variety of subjects, we cannot compare with any High Court in the country,” he said hailing the discipline of the court members.

CJI Ramana, who succeeded Chief Justice S.A. Bobde in April 2021, is set to retire on Friday.

20220825-205803