Singer Bappa Lahiri, son of late music composer Bappi Lahiri, says ‘Disco Dancer-The Musical’ is the perfect tribute to his father.

‘Disco Dancer – The Musical’, is a Broadway style celebration of Bappi Lahiri’s cult classics with a reimagined score by Salim-Sulaiman that promises to bring back all the nostalgia of the 1980s disco era.

He is looking forward to the musical’s premiere on April 14 in Mumbai and says: “This is the perfect tribute to my father and to a certain time in Bollywood’s history when music was integral to the progression of a film’s narrative.”

“The reason why ‘Disco Dancer’ did so well not just in India but in so many countries is that its music was situational, emotive and made you connect with the characters.

Bappa added: “I am looking forward to seeing songs like ‘Goron ki na kalon ki..’, ‘Yaad aa raha hai’, ‘Jimmy Jimmy’ and the title song, performed live and wish my father was here too to see how his music still continues to unite different generations.”

He also believes staged musicals should become normative in India as we have a tradition of telling stories via songs and choreography.

He says: “I hope ‘Disco Dancer – The Musical’ will set the stage literally for more theatrical interpretations of great cinematic musicals.”

His sibling Rema Lahiri is equally excited about the musical and says: “It makes me both proud and emotional to think that so many decades after this film was released, countless people across the world still remember my father’s music fondly, hum it and dance along with it.”

“This musical has further solidified my belief that good music never grows dated and lives on forever.”

Bappi Lahiri passed away on February 15, 2022.

