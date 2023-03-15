Stage musical show ‘Disco Dancer – The Musical’, which aims to bring back the grandeur of 1980’s, unforgettable songs, disco style dancing and unforgettable dialogues for audiences of all generations, is set to premiere in India.

After sold-out shows at West End, London, ‘Disco Dancer – The Musical’ will land in Mumbai on April 14 at the NSCI dome.

Actor Suniel Shetty who has come together with Saregama to bring this venture to India, said: “Who can forget the impact ‘Disco Dancer’ had on the ’80s generation? What excites me is how wonderfully this production celebrates the spirit of ’80s cinema which connected with the audiences in a magical way. I truly believe that this musical will appeal not just to the generation that grew up in the Disco era but also those who are only now discovering the music, fashion, and entertainment trends of the 80s. It is also a reminder to us as an industry to not lose sight of what sets our films apart and makes them so unique.”

The musical show adapts Mithun Chakraborty’s iconic 1982 blockbuster, ‘Disco Dancer’ and brings back Bappi Lahiri’s cult classics in a reimagined score by Salim-Sulaiman.

Talking about the show, Salim Merchant of music director duo Salim-Sulaiman said: “I agree with Suniel. This one is an unmissable party and is unlike anything the Indian audiences have seen on stage! For us who grew up dancing to Bappi da’s music, reimagining his ‘Disco Dancer’ score was a matter of huge pride and joy.”

Sulaiman Merchant said: “The range of the music we worked with was boggling. It had so many different shades. It makes you dance, cry, sing, fall in love, grieve!.”

Tickets for ‘Disco Dancer – The Musical’ are available on BookMyShow.

