ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Disco Dancer – The Musical’ to debut in Mumbai on April 14

NewsWire
0
0

Stage musical show ‘Disco Dancer – The Musical’, which aims to bring back the grandeur of 1980’s, unforgettable songs, disco style dancing and unforgettable dialogues for audiences of all generations, is set to premiere in India.

After sold-out shows at West End, London, ‘Disco Dancer – The Musical’ will land in Mumbai on April 14 at the NSCI dome.

Actor Suniel Shetty who has come together with Saregama to bring this venture to India, said: “Who can forget the impact ‘Disco Dancer’ had on the ’80s generation? What excites me is how wonderfully this production celebrates the spirit of ’80s cinema which connected with the audiences in a magical way. I truly believe that this musical will appeal not just to the generation that grew up in the Disco era but also those who are only now discovering the music, fashion, and entertainment trends of the 80s. It is also a reminder to us as an industry to not lose sight of what sets our films apart and makes them so unique.”

The musical show adapts Mithun Chakraborty’s iconic 1982 blockbuster, ‘Disco Dancer’ and brings back Bappi Lahiri’s cult classics in a reimagined score by Salim-Sulaiman.

Talking about the show, Salim Merchant of music director duo Salim-Sulaiman said: “I agree with Suniel. This one is an unmissable party and is unlike anything the Indian audiences have seen on stage! For us who grew up dancing to Bappi da’s music, reimagining his ‘Disco Dancer’ score was a matter of huge pride and joy.”

Sulaiman Merchant said: “The range of the music we worked with was boggling. It had so many different shades. It makes you dance, cry, sing, fall in love, grieve!.”

Tickets for ‘Disco Dancer – The Musical’ are available on BookMyShow.

20230315-181601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Tusshar Kapoor: Industry kids are judged with different barometers than outsiders

    First look of director Venkat Prabhu’s ‘Manmatha Leelai’ out

    Urvashi tagged as ‘stalker’ as she posts pic of hospital where...

    Prachi Desai plays a cop in new murder mystery