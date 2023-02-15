Chat platform Discord has announced that it is adding Twitch-like video and screen sharing, and text support to the Stage channels.

The new features which are added to Stage channels will let users show off in front of their virtual audience or “screen share a visual aid when presenting”, the company said in a blogpost on Tuesday.

Moreover, with these additions, the users’ community will have a place to “banter, comment and flood chat with pog emojis when something exciting happens.”

Any Discord server having the ‘Community’ feature set enabled will be able to hop on video or use screen share in Stages with up to 50 audience members.

Also, servers that have Tier 2 or Tier 3 Server Boosting will be able to expand their capacity for using video to up to 150 or 300 viewers respectively.

In the Stage Channels, users will now see two new buttons, video and screen share. The new buttons will function just like they do in the Voice channels and DM conversations.

Users can use the video button to turn on their camera for their audience to see, or can share a screen when “it’s time for your community’s monthly joke-slideshow event.”

“Notably, up to five members can use video while on a Stage and one screen share is supported on a Stage channel at a time,” the company said.

On the other hand, the Text chat feature in the Stage channels works just like it does in the Voice channels.

Moreover, Stage channels now have their own ‘Voice Chat Channel’ Permission options section to allow moderators to run their conversations “as they see fit”, Discord added.

