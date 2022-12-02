Chat platform Discord has expanded its subscription service programme by introducing ‘Server Subscription’ and ‘Creator Portal’ across the US.

Creators and community leaders will now be able to offer subscription plans in exchange for unique roles, perks, and benefits, the platform said in a blogpost on Thursday.

“We’re expanding the availability of Server Subscriptions, allowing creators on Discord to earn money directly within their server,” said Derek Yang, group product manager, Discord.

It is completely up to creators and community leaders to decide how to use the service.

From pricing to offerings, server owners can set up their Server Subscriptions any way they wish while still keeping 90 per cent of what they make after any mandatory deductions.

“Subscriptions can range from $2.99-$199.99 in price,” the company said.

The Creator Portal is a comprehensive tool created specifically for Discord creators or communities who want to add a paid subscription tier to their servers.

It will help creators to learn how to use Server Subscription easily.

In June this year, the chat platform had introduced a new autonomous moderation tool for servers to preemptively detect and block harmful messages and spam.

