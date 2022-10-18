Chat platform Discord has launched YouTube integration with an affordable Nitro subscription which unlocks several additional benefits.

With the new integration, Google-owned YouTube is now officially supported in Discord with a new feature titled ‘Activities’ — a way to immediately enjoy shared activities with friends on Discord, such as games and media.

“Anyone in a voice channel on desktop or web can jump in on Activities, just hit the tantalising new Rocket Ship button and you are a part of the action,” said the company in a blogpost.

Two Activities — Putt Party and Watch Together — will be available to everyone as of this week. Discord Nitro subscribers can have access to even more activities.

Along with YouTube integration, the company has introduced a ‘Nitro Basic’ plan which unlocks perks including custom emoji anywhere, bigger file uploads, and more.

The first Nitro subscription was launched over five years ago.

“We have been working to improve Nitro by adding new perks like HD streaming, stickers, per-server profiles, and tons more,” the company said.

Nitro Basic will be available from October 20 for $2.99 per month in the US. Meanwhile, users living outside the US will be able to see the price once it’s rolled out.

