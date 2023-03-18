SCI-TECHWORLD

Discord has announced that it is rolling out ‘Themes’ for its Nitro subscribers to provide them more ways to bring their own vibe to the chat platform on desktop.

“Alongside the rest of the perks provided by your Discord Nitro subscription, you’ll be able to bring some fresh hues to your Discord views,” the company said in a blogpost on Thursday.

“Choose from theme colours such as Chroma Glow, Citrus Sherbert, Midnight Blurple, and Retro Raincloud to name a few.”

To try Themes, Nitro members can navigate to the aUser Settings’ and select ‘Appearance’.

Then, under the existing Light and Dark themes, users will see a new Colour section. Now, simply select a theme and it will be instantly reflected in the application.

“If you wanna see what a specific theme will look like, use the Preview Themes button. You can even preview a theme whether or not you’re currently subscribed to Nitro!” the company said.

Last week, the chat platform had announced that it is updating its ‘Clyde’ bot using OpenAI technology.

The new Clyde will answer questions and have extended conversations with users and their friends.

