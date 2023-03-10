SCI-TECHWORLD

Discord to update its ‘Clyde’ bot with OpenAI tech

NewsWire
0
0

Chat platform Discord has announced that it is updating its ‘Clyde’ bot using OpenAI technology, which will be launched next week as a “free public experiment.”

The new Clyde will answer questions and have extended conversations with users and their friends.

“You can even have Clyde start a thread for a group of your friends to hang out,” the company said in a blogpost on Thursday.

Clyde can also recommend playlists, and access GIFs and emojis like any Discord user.

“Clyde is learning interesting and fun new things every day, and we’re excited to continue testing and iterating so Clyde becomes a fundamental part of the Discord experience soon,” it added.

Last year, the company introduced AutoMod, which eliminates the need to manually moderate a server.

The platform is adding the power of large language models to AutoMod. The AutoMod AI experiment has begun in a limited number of servers.

“Moderators can leverage Automod AI, which will use OpenAI technology to find and alert the moderator whenever server rules may have been broken, keeping in mind the context of a conversation,” the company said.

Also, the chat platform is testing “Avatar Remix”, an app that will allow friends to remix each others’ avatars using the power of generative image models.

“Starting today, developers can find the Avatar Remix code on Github, and are free (under the open source license) to fork, remix and extend it in entirely new ways using their favourite models,” it added.

20230310-091007

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Samsung may unveil new Galaxy A series phones on March 17

    Apple iPhone 14 Pro models demand exceeds production: Report

    India saw 6% decline in hiring in Oct amid funding winter:...

    YouTube Shorts arriving soon on smart Android TVs