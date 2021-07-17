New Delhi, July 17 (IANSlife) You are at a bar, drinking, hanging out with your friends, having a nice time and someone comes up to you, makes a quirky one-line joke or delivers a one-liner that sweeps you off your feet…you think,”hmmm…they sound funny but is he/she actually witty in real life? Is the person compatible with your zodiac sign?” It can be difficult to judge somebody’s sign in real life based on just their appearance or opening line.

Dating apps such as QuackQuack can tell you what each zodiac sign looks like on a dating app and what their behaviour is likely to be when you like their profile. Read on to learn how each sign presents itself online:

Aries

The very well-known child of the zodiac, Aries exhibits traits that could be considered childlike as well as childish. They will be looking for instant gratification when it comes to their needs. They’ll reply to you instantly but also tell you off if you upset them. Just like children, they are also full of energy and enthusiasm: they will be up for any fun outing or dating activity you throw their way. They are also innocent and are not dictated by worldly ways. Following their heart is what they know best and are often called fools for that but let that not fool you for it’s just the courageous aspect of their personality showing. Keep in mind that if they make a wish and ask you for a gift, you better be a genie and deliver it. If not, be ready to entertain their tantrums.

Taurus

A Taurean is the kind of person who respects regulations by the government and stays at home with their family during the pandemic. Put on a show, give them their cats to cuddle, their entourage to chill with and they are content. Not to say that they don’t like going out, they enjoy a drink in the club, a shopping spree and a picnic just as much as the next person but what they value more are their relationships. The profile of a Taurus would be full of hobbies that they appreciate in their life. It could be gardening, book reading or anything, they will also make you part of their interests. If you’re looking for some security in your relationship, date a Taurus.

Gemini

The twins of the zodiac, Gemini is also marked by its bubbly and capricious nature. They can be unpredictable and would leave you thinking about which stage of the relationship you’re at with them or whether you’re even in a relationship. If you are looking for some decisiveness and some equilibrium then Geminis won’t be the right match but if adaptability, versatility and liveliness are for you then go ahead. Don’t let the unstable nature of the sign put you off. Geminis make great conversationalists and will never let you get bored of their stories. Do you wonder which sign it is that links all their social media accounts full of pictures doing a ton of things? Now you know.

Cancer

Recognized by a crab as their symbol, Cancerians also have a personality mimicking the same. A rough exterior is full of ways to protect their soft side such as hidden information on the profile, unanswered texts asking for their personal information, few pictures online and unlinked social media. You might find it hard to look up their social accounts if you stalk them before a date, say 45 per cent of QuackQuack users. But that is Cancer for you and they do this to protect an extremely intuitive, empathetic and emotional nature. Breaking that hard, cold exterior will give way to a soft interior that belongs to a caregiver and an overly emotional person. They will take a long time to let you in but once you become theirs, they won’t let you go and might even cling on to you.

Leo

A lion is known by its majestic nature and so are Leos. Whatever they do in life is grand, fiery and extraordinary. The world really does revolve around them if you ever ask their opinion. They’ll make an amazing impression on you with lavish parties, designer dresses and huge banquets in their photos. Their bio won’t be anything petty either. Nothing they do in life is small. They will set a goal in their work and conquer it. They will see a person in their life and would dress to impress them. They will organize a party and it will be the news headline the next day. With all of this pompousness comes a huge ego too which you better be careful to not hurt. A Leo will always be the first to message you and if bravery is what you’re looking for, swipe right.Virgo

The one who is charmed by perfection; precision and processing are part of a Virgo’s innate personality. On a dating app the profile without errors, belongs to Virgos. Not only will they spend hours selecting photos but will choose carefully the words mentioned in the bio too because they are that detail-oriented. They’ll read into your profile, the questions you answered and analyze, analyze, analyze. Plus, they make great, supportive friends too! If you are ever in a difficult situation, talk to a Virgo who will help you organize your thoughts and find a practical solution to it.Libra

Say hello to the most flirtatious sign of all. Again, since it’s an air sign, they are as loyal as Geminis (which is not very). They might be dating other people until they have committed to you and who knows, date somebody else in the evening after a lunch date with you. But unlike Geminis, they strive for balance in all areas of life — may that be relationships, work, friendships or relaxing. They make excellent art critics and connoisseurs too! They aren’t the kind of partners who would put too much of their energy into one area of life and leave the others to sort out for themselves. Striving for balance, they might put equal energy in other relations leaving their partner’s attention deprived.

Scorpio

Scorpios have a bad reputation for being the person who makes a dating profile just for a one night stand. However, they are passionate lovers and intuitive too. Scorpios crave physical, emotional and spiritual intimacy equally. They’ll understand your emotions without you needing to spell them out. They’re mysterious, will keep you guessing but will continue to charm you with their sarcasm and humour. They are natural leaders so they will always be the ones to decide the place to meet and the restaurant to dine in. It’s not easy to make them settle down with a person but once they do, you can bet on their lifelong loyalty.

Sagittarius

They tend to be passionate, optimistic, jovial and intellectual. Travelling, travelling, travelling. They seek to know what lies beyond the horizon and explore it, not just visit the place for some photos to be posted later on. Not only that, they are also full of funny stories and look forward to deep, intellectual conversations. This is why they also make great teachers, lecturers and journalists. All these traits also mean that Sags are not bound by material possessions. Want to have a philosophical conversation at any time of the day? Give them a like.

Capricorn

Capricorns are just so career-oriented! They think it is good manners to figure out your aim in life, work for it and then start dating. They won’t appreciate tardiness, lazy attitude, impunctuality and undisciplined behaviour in you too, say hundreds of QuackQuack users. They might start up the conversation about your achievements in life and also expect you to not be late for the date. Some might find it too much but the goat keeps pushing on till it reaches the peak of the mountain (read workaholics) but they will expend their cent per cent in the relationship too. Once you live up to their standards, expect nothing but loyalty.

Aquarius

They are bursting with new ideas and thoughts every minute and entertain all the ideas thrown at them too. They are quirky, they know it and take pride in it. Want to know a weird fact or just recount something bizarre that happened to you today? An Aquarius will want to know! They are rebels and eccentric and want to change the world. The way to their heart is by letting them be themselves and not controlling their quirkiness. Their profile might not be attractive to most people but if you have a taste for something strange and might like the photo of an earthworm as a toothbrush, they are the person for you.

Pisces

Like the other water signs, Pisces is quite emotional too. They would want to test you and have a good number of conversations before asking you out. They won’t reveal everything in their bio (scaly fish exterior) but take it to the inbox and they’ll draw you in with their profound conversations. They are creative, they are artists. They are governed by the planet Neptune so fantasy and creativity are a part of their personality. After alike, they will definitely start daydreaming about you. Chances are a Pisces is more likely to be a painter, a writer or a musician and that would work on you. Word of caution: Pisces can hold on to grudges and be easily swayed in matters of the heart.

