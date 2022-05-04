Indian discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur has been provisionally suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) after testing positive for a banned steroid, the World Athletics body confirmed on Wednesday.

“The AIU has provisionally suspended discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur of India for the Presence/Use of a Prohibited Substance (Stanozolol), a breach of the @WorldAthletics Anti-Doping Rules,” the governing body said in a tweet.

Tokyo Olympian and national record holder in women’s discus throw, Kamalpreet Kaur faces the prospect of being banned for a maximum period of four years if she is found guilty.

Notably, a Provisional Suspension is when an Athlete or other Person is suspended temporarily from participating in any competition or activity in Athletics prior to a final decision at a hearing conducted under the World Athletics Anti-Doping Rules or the Integrity Code of Conduct.

The 26-year old Kaur, who holds the national record of 65.06m which she had achieved last year, finished a creditable sixth in the women’s discus throw at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games last year.

