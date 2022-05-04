INDIASPORTS

Discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur provisionally suspended after testing positive for banned drug

Indian discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur has been provisionally suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) after testing positive for a banned steroid, the World Athletics body confirmed on Wednesday.

“The AIU has provisionally suspended discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur of India for the Presence/Use of a Prohibited Substance (Stanozolol), a breach of the @WorldAthletics Anti-Doping Rules,” the governing body said in a tweet.

Tokyo Olympian and national record holder in women’s discus throw, Kamalpreet Kaur faces the prospect of being banned for a maximum period of four years if she is found guilty.

Notably, a Provisional Suspension is when an Athlete or other Person is suspended temporarily from participating in any competition or activity in Athletics prior to a final decision at a hearing conducted under the World Athletics Anti-Doping Rules or the Integrity Code of Conduct.

The 26-year old Kaur, who holds the national record of 65.06m which she had achieved last year, finished a creditable sixth in the women’s discus throw at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games last year.

