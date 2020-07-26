Discuss Covid-19 in Goa House or face consequences: Kamat

Panaji, July 26 (IANS) Leader of Opposition in the Goa Assembly Digambar Kamat, here on Sunday, said if the BJP-led coalition government did not heed the Opposition demand for discussion on the Covid-19 crisis it would have to face consequences.

Kamat, former Chief Minister, said the rising number of Covid-19 deaths in Goa and increasing pendency of test results indicated that all was not well with the coronavirus management efforts.

“The situation is alarming. The Goans are expecting a detailed discussion on the pandemic and its effect on the state’s economy. If the government doesn’t accept the Opposition demand to discuss the Covid-19 situation, we will be compelled to take other course of action,” Kamat said a day ahead of the one-day monsoon session of the Assembly.

The Opposition has opposed the government plans to pass the budget and other bills, accusing Chief Minister Pramod Sawant of “running away” from debate on the Covid-19 crisis.

“The death toll of Covid-19 patients is rising. The situation will go out of hand if the BJP government doesn’t act sensibly now. It will push Goans into a death trap,” Kamat said. There was a need to respond humanely to the Covid-19 deaths, he added.

Covid-19 has claimed 31 lives, including the unfortunate death of a 14-year-old girl on Saturday, in the state.

“Every Covid-19 patient in Goa needs to be considered as our own relative by all the elected representatives. We need to show a sense of belongingness to every person getting infected with Covid-19. No issue can be more important than the Covid-19 crisis for discussion during the one-day Assembly session,” Kamat said.

–IANS

maya/pcj