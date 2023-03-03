INDIA

Discussions on next Meghalaya government in Meghalaya sans NPP, BJP: Mukul Sangma

NewsWire
0
0

Though National People’s Party (NPP) chief Conrad Sangma has staked claim in Meghalaya with the BJP support, Trinamool Congress leader Mukul Sangma on Friday asserted that the next government might be formed without the NPP-BJP combine.

Talking to IANS, Mukul Sangma said: “We are in talks with every political party except the NPP and BJP. All have expressed their desire to come along for the better interest of the state.”

As per the Trinamool leader, discussions are underway with Congress and other regional parties in the state like the United Democratic Party, the Hill State People’s Democratic Party, and other smaller parties.

The NPP won 26 seats, and the BJP got two. The Congress and Trinamool won five seats each, whereas UDP got 11 seats, Voice of the People Party four seats, People’s Democratic Front and Hill State People’s Democratic Party two seats each, and two independent candidates also won.

If all political parties, including two independents, barring the NPP and BJP, come together, they can cross the magic number in the 60-member house.

“The mandate was not decisive. It was a fractured one. Therefore, we are holding discussions,” Mukul Sangma said.

Asked about the possible Chief Minister, he replied: “Right now, we are only concerned about the interests of the state. Meghalaya has witnessed large-scale corruption during the tenure of the previous government, and people do not want to see a repetition of the same in the coming years. So, Chief Minister, and the rest of the things can be decided later.”

20230303-162403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    With 94 poets between its covers, this anthology is a gem

    Apple likely to release its AR/MR headset in January 2023

    PM lays wreath at National War Memorial, recalls valour of armed...

    Gujarat sees Covid tally now zoom over 6K, 55 fresh fatalities