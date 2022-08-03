New Delhi, Aug 3 (IANSlife) Creating the world’s largest Food Metaverse, providing users with unique virtual experiences, and leveraging Web3 technology to elevate the food industry, the Foodverse is a massive technological revolution that will transform the global food and beverage industry’s current digital user interactions into a more immersive format.

Chef Vicky Ratnani, known for his world travel itinerary and culinary education, recently collaborated with OneRare- The World’s First Food Metaverse Platform, to build his creative ideas for the launch of the cutting-edge hyperreal restaurant and kitchen. OneRare will also tokenize some of Chef Vicky’s most beloved recipes, including a few from his most recent creation  Speak Burgers, as unique Food NFTs for his fans and global foodies of the Foodverse to own and enjoy.

Speaking about how the massive food industry is anticipating some exciting developments with Foodverse over the next decade, Chef Vicky along with Supreet Raju, Co-Founder OneRare, join IANSlife to discuss further more on this new concept.How does the Foodverse work?

Supreet: OneRare is creating the world’s first Foodverse (Food+Metaverse) that celebrates Food from across the world by bringing the global F&B industry onto the blockchain for the first time. Our Foodverse is a virtual platform with various zones for foodies. These include areas with Celebrity Chefs, Virtual restaurants, food events, launches, cooking classes, and much more.

Our first launch is our Gaming Zone, which has four play areas. We start at the Farm, where users can stake OneRare and earn Ingredient NFT Rewards. They can use these Ingredients to make their dishes or sell them to earn OneRare at our Farmers Market. To make a dish, they must head to our Kitchen and follow a recipe. Let’s say you wish to make French Fries – you would need Cooking oil, Potato, and Salt NFTs for this recipe. Once you have all 3 ingredients, you can go “cook” up the French Fries recipe and the game mechanism will grant you the French Fries NFT. You can use this Dish NFT to battle in various games at our playground like Foodtruck Wars, where you must earn the most for your food truck.

As we go along, you will also be able to use your Dish NFTs at real-life restaurants, swapping them for meals and deals.

What led to the partnership? What excites you the most about this collaboration?

Chef Vicky: When I interacted with the OneRare team and understood their vision for the Foodverse, I felt an immediate connection. Food has so many layers, and so many expressions, and empowering this industry’s reach with technology can help us reach global audiences. I believe in embracing new tech and blockchain seems to be an exciting new medium for me to bring my food stories to the world. What is it about OneRare that allows you to turn your vision into virtual reality?

Chef Vicky: With the pandemic, we have seen digital open up like never before. People have seen everything on zoom – from work to weddings. My vision is to use the OneRare platform to interact with foodies worldwide, and I love how OneRare opens up a whole new audience for experiencing my food & recipes.

Is virtual eating possible?

Supreet: Food is sensory in every way, and at OneRare, we aim to improve the digital experience of a foodie, not replace the real-life one. Our Foodverse will allow users to discover new foods, chefs, and brands, and engage in activities that can reward them with NFTs. Users can then take these NFTs to real restaurants and swap them for meals. So the Foodverse is more about rewarding your virtual journey with real-life yumminess.

How does this benefit both the brand and its customers?

Supreet: OneRare opens up the possibilities for a Food Business to go global. Currently, even the most popular chefs, restaurants, and food brands can only monetize locally. Through our Foodverse, brands can reach out to global audiences and create new revenue models via memberships, online experiences, and more. The Web3 shift will overhaul the food industry and leverage this technology to cultivate more customers and loyalists. On the other hand, users get exposure to global foods, and new brands and are rewarded for their time online with real-life food experiences. It’s a win-win for both parties thanks to blockchain.

