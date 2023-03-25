ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Disha nails blind basketball dunks as she hangs out with Jason Derulo

NewsWire
0
0

Bollywood actress Disha Patani shared a video where she is seen hanging out with ‘Swalla’ hitmaker Jason Derulo and also acing the blind basketball dunks in the video.

In the Instagram video, Disha is seen attempting to throw the basketball in the basket without even looking and jumping with joy after succeeding.

The actress is seen donning a black top and matching short skirt. She completed her overall look with sneakers. Jason, on the other hand, wore a black vest and camo printed shorts.

Apart from the video, Disha also shared a few pictures where she is seen interacting with Jason and posing for a selfie. She also posted images of coffee, food, and a bunny wearing a duck scarf.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha will next be seen in ‘Yodha’ with Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna in lead roles.

20230325-124404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ajay Devgn-starrer ‘Naam’ set to release this summer

    Amit Trivedi lights up Times Square Billboards with ‘Jaadu Salona’

    Sonu Sood off to a flying start in new ‘Roadies’ promo

    Bina Kak shares pic with Salman Khan on social media; fans...