Disha on starring in ‘Suriya 42’: Great to be a part of such larger-than-life elements

Actress Disha Patani, who will be seen starring in upcoming periodic action film ‘Suriya 42’, is over-the-moon to be a part of a project of such larger-than-life elements.

Disha said: “I am super kicked to announce my next with Suriya sir and Siva sir. It feels great to be a part of such a huge project that has got all the larger-than-life elements for the audience to experience on the big screen.”

She added: “Moreover, the character that I am playing is also quite unique and I am also excited to bring my never seen before avatar to the audience.”

The film is being produced by Studio Green Gnanavel Raja and has music by Devi Sri Prasad. Disha Patani plays the female lead in this film, which has cinematography by Vetri Palanisamy, who had shot superhits like Ajith-starrer ‘Veeram’ and ‘Vedalam’.

Disha has ignited the excitement among the audience with the announcement of her lead in ‘Suriya 42’ upcoming film, the actress will also be seen in Karan Johar’s ‘Yodha’ co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and ‘Project K’ alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone.

