Television Actor Disha Parmar who is well known for playing Priya on the popular television show, ‘Bade Ache Lagte Hain 2’, recently smoked up her social media by posting enviable pictures of sun sea and sand, courtesy of an all girls vacation she recently took.

The actress is mostly seen in traditional Indian salwar kameez and saris on her show and so her social media is much sought after by her fans and followers.

They love it more, because, in contrast to her avatar on screen, her social media avatar is quite glamorous and fun.

Speaking about the pictures she posts generally and also about the pictures she posted of her girl gang vacation, Disha Parmar told TOI, “On a beach, you will wear bikini or a monokini. It wasn’t a conscious decision to post bikini pictures because it’s a trend on social media. Everybody wears a bikini or monokini on a beach, so there is nothing new about it.”

Disha has been consciously working on her fitness these days. Those who work in the television industry find it difficult to maintain fitness as daily shows means that they are working really long hours and this leaves them no time to follow a diet or workout regimen.

Even so, Disha has been working on being fit and she says, “In the past few months, I am following a healthier lifestyle. I have early dinner. I regularly work out and I have got fitter.”

Speaking about her social media interaction she says, “I don’t follow trends or try to do something that others are doing. People find me glamorous on social media because they get to see a fashionable Disha, who is generally a simple salwar- kameez bahu in TV shows. In our TV shows we are mostly wearing salwar kameezes or saris, so viewers don’t get to see this side to us. I am glad that I went on a holiday with my girl gang, because mostly I have taken holidays with my husband Rahul (Vaidya) only. I missed him a lot but I also enjoyed the joy of doing nothing and just indulging in fun activities with my friends on the beach.”

Her Television show, ‘Bade Ache Lagte Hain 2’, is all set to take a leap of five years and Disha is gearing up to play the role of a mom. Speaking about this time leap, she says, “I am glad that viewers have connected with Ram and Priya, and though I had my doubts earlier, I am now keen to play the role of mom after the leap in the show.”

