ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Disha Parmar talks about her new avtar in ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2’

NewsWire
0
0

‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2’ actress Disha Parmar talks about her new look in the show. While she is mostly seen in Indian wear, she will now be in formal attire.

Currently, both Ram (Nakuul Mehta) and Priya (Disha) met with an accident due to which Ram lost his memory and he no longer remembers that Priya is his wife. Now, to be with him always and take proper care of Ram, Priya will apply for the post of his PA in his office as Lovely.

Talking about the new look in the show, Disha said: “Priya is just trying to figure out a way to appear in front of Ram because, as everyone knows, he has forgotten about her and Pihu. She is worried since the doctors said that if he suddenly sees Priya in front of him, he would have effects. She has now found a way to go in front of Ram disguised as his PA.”

Disha added more about her experience of getting into this new look and how much she relates to it.

“I’m quite liking it. It feels like a breath of fresh air whenever you try something different as an actor. The main difference between Priya and Lovely would be that Lovely would be seen wearing shoes, which Priya doesn’t do but Disha adores them in her personal life.”

“I’m definitely looking forward to trying something new since and I’m sure it’s going to be fun. I’m hoping the fans continue to shower their love as they have always done,” she concluded.

20221114-121604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    It’s a packed year for Rakul Preet Singh with 7 releases

    30-year-old homemaker from Durgapur impresses Big B with her story

    Wamiqa Gabbi: 2022 would be even bigger for me after an...

    Ravii Dubey reveals most challenging part of ‘Matsya Kaand’ and it’s...