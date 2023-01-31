Disha Patani is known to be an ardent K-pop fan and follower. The actress time and again shares her love for Korean songs, anime and films on social media and otherwise.

She was last seen enjoying the company of Jackson Wong, a member of the South Korean boy band Got7, who was in India for his performance at Lollapalooza 2023, and soaked in the atmosphere of the streets of Mumbai with Disha.

Wang delivered a power-packed performance on the second day of the music festival. And the actress explored the streets of Mumbai with him on an open bus.

Disha is no stranger to collaborating with international stars, She has earlier worked with Jackie Chan in ‘Kung Fu Yoga’. Time and again the actress has left audiences impressed with her sizzling dance numbers on the national and international stage.

On the work front, Disha will be next seen in Karan Johar’s ‘Yodha’ with Sidharth Malhotra and in ‘Project K’ alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.

20230131-135402