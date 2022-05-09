Director Nag Ashwin is working on his most ambitious movie project which also happens to be India’s most expensive movie mounted on a scale that’s much bigger than any other entertainer.

Given that, he has roped in some of the biggest name in the movie business – Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan.

The movie is said to be a sci-fi entertainer and the latest reports state that actor Disha Patani too has been roped in for the movie in what is said to be an interesting role.

Disha Patani is having a fantastic year movie wise and ‘Project K’ is yet another feather (a big one) in her hat. The actor took to her Instagram to share the special gift that the team of ‘Project K’ sent her to welcome her on board the movie.

Along with the flowers and the gift was a handwritten note that read, “Dear Disha, Project K welcomes you. We are thrilled to have you on board.”

It’s always a great feeling to be a part of a big project and the feeling is even more special when the makers take the extra effort making you feel like you were the best choice for the project.

There is no official update on exactly what role Disha will be playing in the movie, or even how big or small her role is.

Disha, though, will be thrilled with this project as her work repertoire now includes some fantastic range of work. She will soon be seen in ‘Ek Villain Returns’, she is also a part of Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions’ movie, ‘Yodha’ and she is also playing the lead for Balaji Films action entertainer ‘KTina’ and she now has a sci-fi action movie as well.

Within this year, Disha has 4 big projects lined up, so it’s a busy year for the ‘Malang’ actress.