ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

Disha Patani joins the cast of Prabhas starrer ‘Project K’

CanIndia News Online Editor-Seema
0
5

Director Nag Ashwin is working on his most ambitious movie project which also happens to be India’s most expensive movie mounted on a scale that’s much bigger than any other entertainer.

Given that, he has roped in some of the biggest name in the movie business – Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan.

The movie is said to be a sci-fi entertainer and the latest reports state that actor Disha Patani too has been roped in for the movie in what is said to be an interesting role.

Disha Patani is having a fantastic year movie wise and ‘Project K’ is yet another feather (a big one) in her hat. The actor took to her Instagram to share the special gift that the team of ‘Project K’ sent her to welcome her on board the movie.

Along with the flowers and the gift was a handwritten note that read, “Dear Disha, Project K welcomes you. We are thrilled to have you on board.”

It’s always a great feeling to be a part of a big project and the feeling is even more special when the makers take the extra effort making you feel like you were the best choice for the project.

There is no official update on exactly what role Disha will be playing in the movie, or even how big or small her role is.

Disha, though, will be thrilled with this project as her work repertoire now includes some fantastic range of work. She will soon be seen in ‘Ek Villain Returns’, she is also a part of Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions’ movie, ‘Yodha’ and she is also playing the lead for Balaji Films action entertainer ‘KTina’ and she now has a sci-fi action movie as well.

Within this year, Disha has 4 big projects lined up, so it’s a busy year for the ‘Malang’ actress.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Playing Ahilyabai inspired child star Aditi Jaltare to study harder

    Shujaat Khan, Katayoun Goudarzi’s ‘This Pale’ to release on Oct 1

    Badshah, Divine, Mikey McCleary give ‘desi’ touch to ‘Red Notice’

    Pooja Bhatt: For me, gender problem began when I became a...