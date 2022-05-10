ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

Disha Patani thanks Prabhas for spoiling her with homemade delicacies!

Bollywood’s stunning beauty Disha Patani joined the shoot of Prabhas and Deepika Padukone’s big-budget movie ‘Project K’ recently.

Prabhas was mentioned in Disha’s Instagram status. The actress shared a photo of a slew of lunch boxes, which were obviously sent by Prabhas.

Disha captioned the photo, saying, “Thank you Prabhas for spoiling us”. Prabhas’ super delicious food appears to be disrupting the ‘Loafer’ actress’ diet.

Prabhas bringing delicious and a lot of homemade food to the film crew he is working with is not new to his co-workers. It was previously Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone’s turn, and now it is Disha’s turn.

Pooja Hegde, who earlier worked with Prabhas for ‘Radhe Shyam’ had mentioned that Prabhas used to send homemade food to most of the crew members even during the peak of the pandemic.

Nag Ashwin directs the science fiction film ‘Project-K’, which is produced by Vyjayanthi Movies. Disha was greeted warmly by the team the other day when they sent her a box of goodies and roses.

Disha’s role in the movie appears to be a significant one, despite the fact that the makers have kept the details under wraps.

