ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Disha Patani wishes ‘Tiggy’ Tiger Shroff, calls him ‘beautiful’

NewsWire
0
0

Bollywood action hero Tiger Shroff turned 33 on Thursday and his former rumoured girlfriend and actress Disha Patani has shared an adorable birthday message for him.

On Tiger’s birthday, Disha shared a picture of him wearing a tiger costume and wished him. She wrote: “Happy birthday Tiggy. Stay the most beautiful and inspiring you.”

Tiger is currently shooting for ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ with Akshay Kumar, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

It was on ‘Koffee With Karan 7’, when Tiger was questioned about his relationship status with Disha. He told Karan that they are just good friends and they went together for lunch often because they like the same kind of food. The two never admitted to the relationship or the break-up.

‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, which will mark the beginning of an action franchise, is a follow-up to Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda’s 1998 hit film “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan”, which was directed by David Dhawan.

The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Zafar.

20230302-155205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Vijay Varma shares throwback pictures from ‘Monsoon Shootout’

    Jude Antony’s film on floods that ravaged Kerala titled ‘2018’

    Asmita Sood on Pearl Puri’s arrest: Hope competent authorities deliver justice

    Alia Bhatt ‘flexes’ beau Ranbir Kapoor’s photography skills