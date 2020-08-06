Canindia News

Disha Patani’s father tests positive for Covid-19

by CIEDITOR-TWINKLE022

Bollywood actress Disha Patani’s father and two other officers of the vigilance unit of the Uttar Pradesh power department, have tested positive for the Coronavirus.

Disha’s father, Jagdish Patani, is a deputy SP in the vigilance unit of the state power department here.

View this post on Instagram

Love you my superhero❤️

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

Jagdish Patani and the two other officers were investigating a transformer scam. They had come to Bareilly from Lucknow.

Following their corona test reports, the zonal chief engineer’s office has been closed for the next 48 hours.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN

Brent falls to $50 a barrel over coronavirus fears

CanIndia New Wire Service

How children are vital to slowing coronavirus pandemic

CanIndia New Wire Service

Dow Jones dips over 1,300pts as coronavirus declared pandemic

CanIndia New Wire Service

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.