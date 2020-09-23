Disha Patani’s Instagram follower count crosses 40 million

Mumbai, Sep 23 (IANS) Disha Patani now has over 40 million followers on Instagram. The actress thanked her fans saying she is nothing without them.

To celebrate the feat, Disha shared an Instagram video on Wednesday that captures her doing squats at the gym.

“40 million got me like 60kg 10 reps, thank you my lovely fc’s for all the support and love, i’m nothing without you all,” she captioned the video.

Disha uses the platform to share slices of her life off screen, as well as glimpses from workout sessions, besides photographs where she is decked up in full make-up and outfits.

She started her Bollywood journey with the 2016 Sushant Singh Rajput starrer “M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story”, and since then has featured in films like “Baaghi 2” and “Malang”.

Disha is now set to resume shooting, for her upcoming films “Radhe” and “Ek Villain 2”.

