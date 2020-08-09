Disha Salian’s alleged last party video goes viral

Mumbai, Aug 9 (IANS) An undated video of Disha Salian, the former manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has found its way on the internet, and shows her in good spirits, enjoying a house party with friends.

It is said that the video was allegedly taken hours before her death, and captures some of her last moments.

In the video, one can see Disha along with fiance Rohan Roy, and some of her friends having a house party. The video was allegedly posted by Disha in a WhatsApp group of friends. In the video, one can see her grooving to a Hrithik Roshan track, with her friends in the background.

Disha, 28, allegedly jumped off a highrise apartment in Mumbai on June 8. Her death is being linked to that of Sushant’s, who was found hanging at his residence on June 14. Disha briefly worked as Sushant’s manager.

