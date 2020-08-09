Disha Salian’s body was not found naked, says Mumbai Police

Mumbai, Aug 9 (IANS) The Mumbai Police on Sunday categorically denied reports in a section of the media that the body of Disha Salian, the former manager of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, was naked when it was discovered.

“This is to clarify that the reports of Disha Salian’s body being found naked are false,” said Mumbai Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 11, Vishal Thakur.

He said that after the incident, police had immediately rushed to the spot and also did a ‘panchnama’ (report of the scene of crime) of the body in the presence of her parents.

Salian had been found dead after falling from a building in Malad on the night of June 8. Six days later, Sushant was found dead at his Bandra flat and the two incidents sparked off a huge political row.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday, however, flayed the manner in which some politicians were attempting to link the two separate incidents for political gain.

“A BJP leader has alleged that Disha Salian was raped and murdered by throwing her down a building. This is most insensitive towards her grieving family members,” he said.

The Sena leader said that Salian’s family has already made it clear that the rape-and-murder theory about their daughter is false and urged all concerned not to tarnish the family’s image.

In a TV interview, Disha’s parents, Satish and Vasanti Salian have dismissed all speculation that their daughter was pregnant, raped or murdered and said the Mumbai Police have shown them all the records.

The Salians also said that while Mumbai Police are doing a good job, it was distressing for them to see sections of the media defaming their daughter.

–IANS

qn/vd