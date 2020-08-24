Canindia News

Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex-manager Disha Salian’s phone was in use for nine days after her demise

by CIEDITOR-TWINKLE04

In an interesting development, it is being reported that the mobile phone of Disha Salian was used till nine days after her death. Disha, former manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, passed away in Mumbai on June 8 by allegedly jumping off a highrise apartment.

Not only was Disha’s phone switched on after her death, but internet calls were placed from the phone between June 9 and June 17, according to reports. The report further states that as per an eyewitness, even though Mumbai Police had quickly reached the spot where Disha was lying, they did not confiscate her phone.

As per a report in timesofindia.com, Mumbai Police had switched on Disha’s phone after her death as part of their investigation protocol. The report further states that call data records of Sushant’s ex-manager’s phone have revealed that internet was used till nine days after her demise.

Meanwhile, netizens are alleging that there is a foul play in Disha’s death and that it was not suicide. They are also speculating that the death of Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14 must have some connection with that of his former manager Disha, who died six days before.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN

Kangana Ranaut, Ankita Lokhande, Shekhar Suman join #Candle4SSR online protest

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Alia Bhatt’s mother Soni Razdan breaks silence on nepotism row

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Actress Swastika Mukherjee shares unseen dance video with Sushant Singh Rajput

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More