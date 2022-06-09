Dayaben became an iconic character in Hindi television’s hilarious sitcom show, ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’.

Disha Vakani, who essayed the role of Dayaben for years managed to carve a space in the hearts of her fans with her portrayal of Daya.

In the last few years though, she has been missing from the show and fans were eagerly waiting to see when she would return. The last time Disha Vakani played the role of Dayaben was way back in 2017. This was right before she went on her maternity leave.

While it was assumed she would resume after a few months, Disha took an extended break from the show, so much so, that recently it was reported that Disha has become a mother for the second time as well.

Now, fans have been told that Dayaben is finally coming back to ‘Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’. While it is fantastic news that the character Dayaben who has been absent from the show the last few years is finally back, the sad news is that actor Disha Vakani will no longer be playing the role of Dayaben.

This news was confirmed by the producer of the show Asit Modi during a recent interaction with ETimes. In his statement Asit Modi said, Dayaben, the character, is all set to return but it’s not Disha Vakani. Auditions for Disha’s replacement are on and there will be a new actress coming in as Dayaben soon.”

He elaborated further on Vakani’s extended absence and said that Disha Vakani had requested for a sabbatical from the show when she had her first baby as she wanted to spend some time raising her infant baby. However, soon after the pandemic begun and it was complicated for everyone to shoot with restrictions and fear of infections and Vakani became even more weary to return because she did not want to risk the infection with a baby at home.

Now, she has become a mom once again and so it becomes even more difficult for her to return to the show.

He did mention that he always hopes Disha would return to the show but insisted that they parted ways amicably and that Disha would always be family to them. He said, “We were always positive about her return. Even now, she has not put in her papers as it’s not required in her case. She is like family. She has had a second baby recently and now won’t be able to return to the show. The auditions are on in full swing to find a new Dayaben and we will finalize the actor soon. The audience will get to know more about the new character on the show. We will keep the viewers updated.”

‘Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ is one of the longest running shows on Indian Television. It started airing way back in 2008 and stars Amit Bhatt, Dilip Joshi, amongst a host of other actors.