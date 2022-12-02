SCI-TECHWORLD

Disney reveals AI tool that can re-age actors

NewsWire
0
0

Disney’s researchers have revealed a new AI (artificial intelligence) tool that can re-age or de-age actors in a few seconds.

The new face re-ageing network ‘FRAN’ has simple and clear methods that give artists localised control and creative flexibility to control and fine-tune the re-ageing effect, Disney Research Studios explains in a blogpost on Wednesday.

“Photorealistic digital re-ageing of faces in video is becoming increasingly common in entertainment and advertising,” the researchers said.

“But the predominant 2D painting workflow often requires frame-by-frame manual work that can take days to accomplish, even by skilled artists,” they added.

The Research Studios also claimed that it is “the first practical, fully-automatic and production-ready method for re-ageing faces in video images.”

Meanwhile, in October this year, Disney had announced plans to use the viewing history of its streaming platform for a better park experience and vice versa.

At an event, Disney CEO Bob Chapek said that the company is working on a way to personalise experiences on the basis of how someone interacts with its physical and digital services.

20221202-145203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ISRO successfully tests solid motor of its small rocket

    Component shortage, Covid uncertainty to hit global smartphone market

    India set for accelerated 5G infrastructure deployment: Dell Technologies

    Galaxy A51 starts receiving January 2022 security update