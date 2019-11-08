Disney+ to hit UK, other European nations on March 31

San Francisco, Nov 8 (IANS) Disney Plus (Disney+) will launch in major European markets, including the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and “a number of other countries in the region” — on March 31, the company has announced.

“Just announced: #DisneyPlus will be available in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain (and more to be announced soon) starting on March 31st. Please note: Titles may vary by territory,” DIsney+ tweeted on Friday.

This will come almost 20 weeks after the services begin in the US, Canada and the Netherlands.

According to the company, the movies and shows users stream will vary by territory, because Disney has rights agreements with other companies for much of its content.

With tech giants such as Amazon pouring money into their own shows and movies and enticing consumers away from traditional pay TV, Disney is aiming to pull all its content off other services and consolidate it with original programs on its own service, according to CNET.

