SCI-TECHWORLD

Disney to use viewing history for better park experience

NewsWire
0
0

Disney has announced plans to use the viewing history of its streaming platform for a better park experience and vice versa.

At an event, Disney CEO Bob Chapek said that the company is working on a way to personalise experiences on the basis of how someone interacts with its physical and digital services, reports The Verge.

“If you are on Disney+, we should be aware of what happened, what you experienced, what you liked, the last time you visited a park, and vice versa,” Chapek was quoted as saying in the report.

“When you are in a park, we should know what your viewing habits are on Disney+,” he added.

For instance, if someone uses a ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ ride in the park, then the company will track the ride and curate the content on the Disney+ accordingly.

The rolling timeline of the program is still unclear as Chapek said that the company is “putting the arms and legs on it right now”.

According to the report, it was not the first time that Chapek hinted at mixing its Disney Plus and Disney park experiences.

In an interview in September, Chapek had said that the company aimed to blend the two components of the Walt Disney Company into one, for one common visitor experience across its parks and streaming service.

20221027-155205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Top mobile event ‘MWC 2022’ in tight spot amid Russia-Ukraine war

    OPPO unveils its first foldable smartphone ‘Find N’

    CureVac’s mRNA Covid vax just 47% effective

    Apple’s self service repair makes ‘MacBook Pros seem less repairable’