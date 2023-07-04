In wake of the CBI filing a charge sheet against Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, his mother and former CM Rabri Devi, sister Misa Bharti and others in IRCTC land for job case on Monday, the RJD sharply reacted to it, saying that the BJP is becoming frustrated over decreasing ground support and unity of opposition parties.

RJD spokesperson Chitranjan Gagan said: “BJP is freaking out with the opposition unity and declining popularity in the country and hence using the CBI, the ED, and the Income Tax to target the leaders. They are doing low level politics in the country.”

“After the move of the CBI, we are not surprised with it. Tejashwi Yadav is on the target list of the BJP since Mahagathbandhan government was formed in Bihar. After the successful meeting of anti-BJP parties of the country in Patna on June 23, BJP leaders are becoming more desperate.

“The people of the country are watching the real character of corruption. The BJP was targeting NCP leader Ajit Pawar for his alleged involvement in corruption of Rs 70,000 crore and is now he had become the part of government with the BJP in Maharashtra,” Gagan added.

“The BJP is trying to suppress the voice of opposition parties in the country, but we are getting the support of people with double strength. People of the country will give appropriate answers at the right time,” he said.

The CBI had registered FIR against Tejashwi Yadav and others in 2017 and the court had given bail to him on October 6, 2018. The IRCTC land for job scam appeared between 2004 to 2009 when RJD patriarch Lalu Prasad Yadav was the Railway Minister.

BJP OBC Wing national General Secretary and spokesperson Nikhil Anand said: “The CBI has filed a charge sheet against Laluji-Rabriji and Tejashwi in the Land for Job case. In March 2009, Lalan Singh-Shivanand Tiwari disclosed this scam and gathered evidence for the CBI. Now in Bihar, CM is Nitish Kumar and Deputy CM is Tejashwi Yadav in JDU- RJD led Grand Alliance Govt. It’s a mutual matter between RJD and JDU. Both must clarify.”

