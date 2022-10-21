INDIA

Dispose all corruption cases on priority: Punjab Chief Secy

Punjab Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua on Friday directed the Administrative Secretaries of all departments to dispose of all corruption cases in a time-bound manner.

At a meeting of senior officers of all departments and the Vigilance Department here, the Chief Secretary said the state government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against the corruption and there are clear directions from him that no leniency should be accepted against any erring official.

Janjua said that the state government is committed to provide a clean, transparent and corruption-free system to the people and for this purpose bribery from the top to the bottom should be stopped in all circumstances.

He said all ongoing investigation into the corruption cases should be completed as per the rules and no delay or laxity will be tolerated.

He unequivocally said no accused will be spared at any cost and a strict action to be taken against bribe-takers as per law, however, no injustice should be done to any innocent person.

On this occasion, Chief Secretary sought information and progress report about pending cases in various departments.

Janjua directed all top officials that at any level the common people should not face any harassment in getting benefits of the government services and the concerned departments should issue instructions to their respective staff.

He also appealed to the people of Punjab that if any government employee or officer demands a bribe from them, then they should complain about it at once.

