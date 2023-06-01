WORLD

Disqualification as MP an advantage to me, BJP not realising it: Rahul Gandhi

NewsWire
0
0

After breaking his silence on his disqualification as a Member of Parliament, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday asserted that it is an advantage to him as it allows him to redefine himself which the BJP is not realising.

“My disqualification in many ways is a advantage to me because it opens up completely new spaces for me, allows me to completely redefine myself. I think they have given me a gift frankly and they don’t think they are realising it.”

“Politics is not linear, it completely goes off in one direction, its asymmetric. So I think that they have given me a gift, its apparent right now… they have,” the former Lok Sabha MP added.

Gandhi was disqualified as an MP in March this year after a Surat court convicted him in the Modi surname case.

On Wednesday, Gandhi while speaking at the Stanford University had said that he had “never imagined” that he would get maximum punishment in a defamation case and would be disqualified as an MP, but asserted that it has given him a lot of opportunity to work.

Referring to his introduction as a former MP, the Congress leader had said, “I heard in the introduction that I was a member of Parliament until I was… (disqualified).”

“I don’t think when I joined politics in 2004, I ever imagined what I see going on in our country. It was way outside the way I imagined. To be the first person to be given the first maximum sentence on defamation and maximum sentence to get disqualified. I didn’t imagine that something like this was possible,” the former Wayanad Lok Sabha MP said.

He also has to vacate his official residence following the disqualification as an MP on April 22.

He will not be eligible to contest elections for eight years till the time a higher court stays his conviction and sentence.

“But then I think it’s actually given me a huge opportunity, a much bigger opportunity I would have in Parliament. That is the way politics works,” Gandhi said.

The Congress leader is scheduled to meet several people during his visit to the US in coming days in Washington D.C. and New York.

20230602-013202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    European Commission approves Czech recovery plan

    World Boxing: Nishant sails into pre-quarters with a clinical win in...

    Japan logs highest single-day Covid deaths amid 8th wave

    Trust in dollar, euro gone: Putin